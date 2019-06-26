Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru showed his beloved (photos)

June 26, 2019

Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru 18-year-old model and singer Sonia Evdokimenko showed in the Instagram photo of his close friend from France. Photos from birthday Sonia identified a young person as “Marco was Dumenil”. He graduated from the London business school, travels a lot around Europe, interested in sports and interested in modern art.

On the page of Marco was Dumenil in Instagram a lot of photos with Sonia — together they are walking around London, enjoying the beauty of Paris and just feeling good in each other’s company.

Recall that in one of the recent posts in Instagram Sonia Evdokimenko has posted racy photos in a stylish swimsuit. The model was vacationing in Cannes. And last year, Sonia had tried himself as a singer and recorded a debut song.

