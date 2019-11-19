Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru spoke about his life in America
The granddaughter of the famous singer Sofia Rotaru, 18-year-old Sonia Evdokimenko lives in the US and almost every day pleases fans of stylish new streetstyle image on his page in Instagram. The girl is studying design, and she often takes part in fashion photo shoots, admiring the young beauty and stylish bows.
Even the famous grandma sometimes approvingly commented on her pictures. In an interview with PeopleTalk Sonya told me about his life in America, family, personal life and future plans.
Evdokimenko lives in new York, where he studied at the Parsons School of design.
“My dream to go to Parsons School of design came true, so now I’m enjoying University and all the local lifestyle,” the girl says.
Prior to that, she graduated from the two year high school in London, where she chose the basic things for themselves. By the way, Sonia is also involved in music and has already released a few tracks.
Spare time, she devotes walks (favorite places – Washington Park, SOHO, restaurants, The Mercer Kitchen, Balthazar. Friday, Cipriani Downtown, Carbone and exhibitions in museums) and sport.
“A couple of months ago discovered Boxing. Now every week train with a trainer at Gotham Gym, and even go to Pilates. Always try to diversify your workouts, and start from their own Wellness,” shared the granddaughter Rotaru.
She puts family first and in the future also wants to create a big and strong family, and with his older brother Anatoly, who, by the way, produced her first tracks, still working together on a new musical material. The girl notes that support from the family always feels that whatever he was doing. The relationship with the legendary singer is trying once again not to advertise – Sonia just wants to achieve for herself.
“I follow three main rules: to always be honest with yourself and with other people. Every day to give thanks for what we have. To overcome laziness,” admits Evdokimenko.
As for his personal life, where she’s great — she meets a French businessman and collector Marco Dumenil. However, to make privacy for the family and friends she dislikes: “I Never thought that it is interesting to my followers in Instagram. I, for one, is not interested in the personal lives of people unfamiliar to me”.