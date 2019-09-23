Grandfather billionaire Paris Hilton bequeathed 97 % of his fortune to a charitable Foundation
Became known the details of the will of billionaire Barron Hilton. The remaining surviving children of the founder of the famous network of hotels Hilton Conrad Hilton died at the age of 91 years on September 19. The Barron had eight children, 15 grandchildren (including socialite and model Paris Hilton) and four great-grandchildren.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, 97 percent of its 2,5 billionaire Barron Hilton ordered to transfer to the charity Fund, founded in 1944 by his father. The Foundation The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation helps AIDS children, disaster victims, the homeless and others in need.
Relatives of the Barron will share the remaining millions.
In 2007, Hilton has ceased to be the owners of the “same name” hotels after the sale of his hotel Empire Blackstone Group for $ 26 billion.
