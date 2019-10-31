Grandma fun: Alla Pugacheva excited the network is very close selfie (photo)
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, which brings up the younger children from Maxim Galkin Harry and Lisa, continues to haunt the public even at 70 years old. Diva, among other things, leads an active life on the Internet. On her page in Instagram signed by more than 2.3 million people, and her husband — more than 6 million
Thus, over the life of the star couple watches a huge number of users. Pugacheva, despite its venerable age, trying to stay in trend often wears bodycon dresses and youth, as well as taking a selfie.
This time Russian pop star posted on his page the very close range, provoking an active discussion in the comments.
“I love you like love in time”, — signed photo of Alla line from his song.
“Girl-Granny having fun of the once beloved singer was only a name and a bitter regret — age crazy” — write in the comments. Other users wish Pugacheva happiness and love, noting that it remains in their hearts for decades.
