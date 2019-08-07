Grandma-hater ruined the concert Olya Polyakova

The singer there are haters among the elderly.

Бабушка-хейтер испортила афишу концерта Оли Поляковой

Singer Olya Polyakova decided that the fans should know her haters in the face.

On the page in Instagram singer has posted an unexpected video. It is unknown grandmother’s sketching on the poster of the concert program Polyakova “Queen of the night”, the letters “l” and “e”. Accordingly, spell “cow night”.

Whether grandma got mad for something on the singer, whether she just has such a sense of humor, but the star found that the act of women and placed it in a photoblog. “I learned this disguised actress?” – with its inherent sense of humor asked the subscribers Polyakov.

