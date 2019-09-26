Grandma said, “Now you’re dad will go to the notary and give him a flat”…
When I was 10, my father married a second time. The stepmother quickly became pregnant and gave birth to the father of the son. I became an unpaid nanny, cook and cleaner rolled into one.
The family asked me not otherwise than “Hey, you.” I went to the clothes that long is too small for me and my brother through the day I bought new toys. When he grew up, I was deprived of personal space: I was moved to the entrance hall, and my brother gave away my room.
Perhaps the only thing for which I am grateful to the father — he immediately stopped all attempts of the stepmother’s hands. But the moral humiliation was not forbidden. Every day I listened to that I’m a scary — no one ever for me not to covet, and that I was stupid — do not get an education and will work as a cleaner.
Every day the stepmother told me that I was in this house only tolerate up to eighteen, just in my birthday, she will put me on the street.
All holidays I spent with my grandmother. She also considered me a black sheep in their family. She cursed the day when her son married my mom, and rejoiced that his mother was no more.
I always wondered why I just didn’t put in any children’s specialized institution, like an orphanage.
For six months prior to 18th birthday, I overheard a conversation my father had with my stepmom, and I all became clear. Stepmom said I will never agree, but dad assured her that would persuade me to sign over to him the apartment and she had no cause for concern.
But it is in vain. Cause for concern with her stepmother appeared. I no longer hurt their nagging and prodding from his younger brother.
If before I was afraid of my adulthood, and now was waiting for him impatiently.
On my birthday we gathered all interested persons: father, stepmother, grandmother and parents stepmother.
After the first, over the past eight years, drinking tea with a cake, I was told to get ready. My question — where? — said the grandmother:
— Today you’re all grown up. Today you yourself are responsible for your actions. And yet, today is the day when you will thank your family for everything they’ve done for you. Now you and dad go to the notary and give him an apartment. This apartment is inherited from your mother, but it wasn’t supposed to happen. She promised to write a will for my son, and she wills it to you. But you will do your duty now, get ready.
They had such solemn faces that I could barely hold back laughter.
— Yes, grandma. I will thank my family for everything they have done for me. As thanks, I’ll put them up today, and give a week to pack. The time has gone.
Oh, just begun. I fell the reproaches of ingratitude, stepmother squeal that raised the snake in the grass, father slapped me. Parents stepmother started to say that he had warned her about the ingratitude of other people’s children. Grandma said that I have nothing is sacred and left, slamming the door.
They moved out. Moved to live with her grandmother.
A few days later, dad came. He gave me a sheet of paper, they said that if I didn’t give an apartment, you must pay the debt and left.
I unfolded the piece of paper there was a list:
Food — 324000
Clothes — 54000
School supplies — 14000
Hygiene items — 2660
Household items — 4620
Communal for the apartment — 64800
Total: 464080
But what about the fact that parents are obliged to maintain their minor children? Apparently this father did not care.
I got a job and now six months monthly give a third of his salary to the father, in honor of the repayment of this debt.
To pay finally, I will need 7-8 years. But then I’ll be absolutely free.