Grandmother-gamer was The Legend of Zelda for 755 hours
A Reddit user with the nickname mitlerischris share the image with summary statistics of the passage of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess — 755 hours. With so much time the game spent his grandmother.
According to the guy, my grandmother is not an avid gamer, but loves the series The Legend of Zelda, and often played on the NES console, and sometimes it is persistent: “she Once got stuck in the game and contacted Nintendo. They sent a physical card location to the grandmother was able to pass the episode.”
After this incident, the grandson gave the grandmother a Nintendo Wii with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. The woman took eleven years to the passage, and she regularly shared with her grandson’s progress and sometimes ask for advice on the game:
Judging by the stories grandson grandma in General are passionate about games: at family gatherings it brings mosaic 500-1000 particles and collects all of them. Now the guy thinks what the new game in the series The Legend of Zelda gift for grandma: Skyward Sword or Breath of the Wild.
On average, the Twilight Princess walkthrough takes about 44 hours.