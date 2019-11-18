Grandmother of three grandchildren overcame youth centers, pumped biceps with a circumference of more than 43…
48-the summer inhabitant of the canadian province of Ontario Robin hills in his youth was very shy. To overcome their complexes, Robin took up bodybuilding. She trained six times a week. And pumping the biceps with a circumference of more than 43 cm. At the same time, the Daily Mail reports that Robin gave birth to two children. And got a job a prison guard.
The mother of 23-year-old kaylie and the 21-year-old Courtney, and grandmother of three grandchildren aged from one to three years, still takes part in competitions, winning prizes. Daughter and grandchildren come to root for her. The woman claims that bodybuilding has helped her develop confidence. And she loves her body. Hills says that it is rare to hear negative comments in his address — as in social networks and in real life. She hopes to be an example for other mothers and grandmothers, as well as for young girls, which encourages to do what they like, and not pay attention to someone else’s opinion.
