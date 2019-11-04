Grandmother to any does not want in a home, and we will soon be small, we have nowhere to live
I got pregnant out of stupidity and at a fairly young age. My boyfriend no questions asked got a job and offered to have the wedding.
Money is desperately short of all the needs, though loved and tried as hard as I could to ensure a good life. I was filled with despair. Where are we with the baby to live, but he must be decent! The solution came by itself.
My grandmother, very frail and lives in a small one-room apartment. I had said, and explained the situation, promised to find her a better home. But received in response only a disturbance and it was a real scandal.
Here is how she doesn’t understand that this is the best option for her and for us.
The grandmother is unable for yourself to look after, and no one to help her, she’s all alone. And there will not be bored and care needs.
But nothing, I’ll talk to her again, I will try to explain again, to talk about the advantages of living in a nursing home. And she will agree, I’m sure. We are all people and approach everything.
But still scary to think if the child is born, and we have no shelter where he can grow, learn. He needs a place that can call home. A grandmother in a specialized institution will be much better. Right?