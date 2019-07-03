Grandson Nazarbayev has bitten a policeman in London – media

The grandson of the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Aysultan has bitten a policeman in the UK. It is reported by MK.

It is clarified that the constable Ross Sambrook tried to prevent the young man to commit suicide. The police caught Nazarbayev Jr. in a strange apartment, and the bite was “very serious”.

Against the young man criminal case on the fact of infliction of bodily damage, which will consider the Royal court in London Southwark.

At the same time, Kazakhstan’s Zakon portal. kz, said that everything happened in the apartment is familiar to Aisultan girls. She asked him to climb up there, as slammed the door. But the young man saw one of the residents and called the police. The police did not listen to Nazarbayev, Jr., was rude.

We will remind, Aysultan Nazarbayev, the son of the eldest daughter of the first President of Kazakhstan Dariga. Now she heads the Senate of the Republic.

