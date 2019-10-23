Grandson Pugacheva had an affair with a leggy blonde: beauty photo
Rossm declassified potential bride youngest grandson Alla Pugacheva 21-year-old Denis Baysarov. Write that the son of Christina Aguilera and her second husband Ruslan Baysarov had an affair with a student MGIMO named Maria. Blond hottie Denis knew from childhood and between them is retained a close relationship. Mary was at the party in honor of the birthday of Alla.
About Maria not much is known. 21-year-old prostitute is studying in MGIMO, enjoys horseback riding, travel and have a rest on expensive resorts.
On her page in Instagram there are some pictures with Danny. They they hug each other and recognized each other in love.
“My most native. No matter what, you stood by me for two decades — let so will be always. Thank you for being there,” — wrote to Mary, congratulating Denis happy birthday.
While neither the mayor nor Mary relationship not comment. The young people concentrated on education and career. Denis recently received a bachelor’s degree in London.
Grandson Pugacheva plans to continue his studies, and will develop their own business. He works in marketing and enjoys photography.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter