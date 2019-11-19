Grandson Pugacheva jumped off a skyscraper (video)
The grandson of the famous singer Alla Pugacheva Nikita Presnyakov with his wife Alena decided on a desperate step. During a holiday in Dubai, they made a extreme act — jumped off of a skyscraper. Amateur extreme Nikita persuaded wife to experience the zipline attraction, the launch of which is on a skyscraper with a height of 170 meters. On the ropes can accelerate to 80 km/h.
Extreme video Nikita shared in Instagram. However, according to the son of Christina Orbakaite and Vladimir Presnyakov, the attraction seemed to him childish fun.
“Funny thing in Dubai, I would not say that captures the speed, but if you imagine that nothing holds, it feels like flying between buildings like Superman! @alenaakrasnova was driving in parallel with me on the neighboring rope”, wrote Nikita.
Recall Presnyakov Jr. got married two years ago. The young live in a country house Pugacheva in Istria. Nikita build their own career without the help of famous relatives.
Mother he also had a brother Denis Baysarov and sister Claudia Zemtsova. Also Vladimir Presnyakov and his wife Natalia Podolsky bringing up a young son.
Recently Kristina Orbakaite admitted that they do not interfere in the personal lives of the children and did not influence their choice.
