Granny – AGON: the pensioner has blown up the dance floor at the concert Kirkorov (video)
A fan of Russian singer Philip Kirkorov, who had lost 30 kilogrammes, detonated the network of hot dances. A pensioner has called for a show of the artist in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). Granny in kerchief bolognia coat and boots, Dutikow, came on stage to Kirkorov and showed incendiary dances to his hit “Ibiza”.
“The most fun concert in this tour is full of surprises. Want to know how it was? it was in this way”, — wrote the book under the video.
Uninhibited Granny rhythmically followed the motion, repeating for ballet, sang and danced with Kirkorov, beaming. Philip himself did not hide surprise. At the end of the song he hugged the woman.
This video blew up the network. In review subscribers Kirkorov admire mischievous fan and even offer her cooperation.
We will remind, in Ukraine the book is included in the list of banned Russian artists. He supported the annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin’s aggressive policy towards Ukraine. And he visited the Peninsula, violating the laws of Ukraine.
