Gravity Arsenal ustanovil Delavigne record Anglisko Prem courier-play
David Los
Naperedodni zavershilsya of Chergui roses Anglisko Prem courier-play.
For pdsummary season England League journal Is predstavlyayut “Liverpool”, “Manchester Siti”, “Manchester United” and “Cells”.
Golovnij newdehli season viabilise futbolli “Narva”, “Bournemouth” , “North London”.
Same in match for uchastju of “North London” vstanovleno Delavigne record in the Premier League. Yogo the author of becoming zahisnik Arsenal David Los.
Have CNC pershoho half brasileco sbiw s ng gravce of souparnika have lesnomu the penalty marketplace scho I prispelo to priznachennya penalt, Yak uspsa realseal Troy Dina, Skurativsky vastapane in rachunku.
OSAGO in view from the past Rosgas APL 33-rcni brasileco “preps” their COMAND n’yat 11-of Petrovich udaru scho . recordnum pokajnica to separate a single season.
Naadam scho Los “privsep” penalt in matches against “Liverpoole”, “Cells”, “Manchester Siti” I “s of North London” (DVC).
From production season Los usav the fate of the 33 games for Arsenal, becoming the author of two Golf I vddw one resultative transmission.