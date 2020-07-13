Gravity Dynamo pousa s kaplanom team I wykluczenie from the warehouse
July 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Gerson Rodrgues
Napotnik kislogo Dynamo Gerson Rodrgues, that vystupa rights orandi for the “Ankaragucu”, before the match 32 th round of the championship of Turissini against Galatasaray pousa s kaplanom team, Ante Coloritem. In resultat Rodrgues CCB of wykluczenie iz application team for the match, pichet said.
President of “Ankaragucu” Path dead after tsogo incident prinyav rsena to odnostoronnyaya order rezervate orengo favor s gravem, powders Fanatik.
Nagado have Rodrgues CCB contract until CNCA production season, but now he, imore, turn in “Dynamo”.
25-rcni Luxembourgish scoring 6 Golf (4 s penalt) and zrobiv two asisti in 11 games for the club turecki in this season.