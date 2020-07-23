Gravity “Liverpoola” vigra sviy some the title of champion of the country for ostan SST years
July 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Takum Mname
Naperedodni on “Enfold” in kovboyskie perestrel “Liverpool” viyavivsya silnim for “Cels” – 5:3.
After zakonchena podenco “Lurulu” itsuno CCB awards Cup peremogu Anglisko Prem courier-play.
One of the first futbolistu “cervone”, that was otrimali head over to this trophy CCB japonski footballer Takumi Mname scho Wishaw in match against “Cels” on samo.
For a 25-ronago urgenza Osaka Tsey title of champion of the country becoming Shamim for ostan SST years.
Sagisawa colors RB Salzburg Takum 6 razv popl (2015-20) stava champion Avstr, plus Mname Stig after his transfer to vzimku in “Liverpool” agrati neobho number of Igor in the EPL for “cervone”.