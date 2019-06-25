“Gray comments”: offended Kirkorov said Hayter to criticism of his new video
Russian singer Philip Kirkorov, responded to the reaction of users, commented on his new video for the song “the Affliction is lost.” The relevant post, the artist has published in his Instagram account.
In particular, a man posted a photo from the shooting of the video. The picture shows the artist disguised as an elderly man. “Gray your comments!” — he wrote under the post.
Recall that the video for “Shyness is gone” appeared online on June 24. The plot was the story of how the singer was looking for an idea for a music video shoot to his hit. In the end Kirkorov helped people who came from the future.
“Waited after the “Ibiza” with Baskov something more noble”, “This may be served only in private clubs, adult only, and to forbid taking pictures and filming”, “I have the feeling that the whole world is obsessed with sex. This clip is on public display not worthy of a king. Philip, I loved your work!” commented users clip stars.
As previously reported “FACTS”, last fall, Philip and singer Nikolay Baskov released a video apology for the video “Ibiza”, who has previously criticized the Internet users.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter