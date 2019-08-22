Great Wall made the competitor to the BMW X4 with laser optics and face detection
Kupeobrazny crossover sub-brand Wey is ready for serial production.
Mark Wey, which is holding Great Wall showed the kupeobrazny crossover version of VV7 – VV7 GT. The SUV is similar in size with the BMW X4 and impresses with equipment: the standard equipment includes a multimedia system with 12.3-inch display, launch control function and recognition of the driver’s face.
Externally VV7 GT is a modification with a sloping roof premium crossovers Wey, shown as a concept back in 2016. Serial SUV is decorated, the design of bumpers and radiator grille and wheel design.
The equipment is rich with: top range is equipped with adaptive laser headlights, all-sky cameras, cruise control, assistant control of blind zones, panoramic roof, leather interior and a complex of systems of active safety.
Under the hood Wey VV7 GT is a 227-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo (360 Nm). Transmission — robotic, 7-speed dual clutch drive to the front wheels. In addition, the machine is equipped with a function of simulated engine sound through the speakers of the audio system.
Sales of crossover Wey VV7 GT in China will begin in November. Prices are not announced yet, but according to forecasts, the cross-coupe will cost about 25 thousand dollars.