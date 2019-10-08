Great Wall recalls 62 500 vehicles due to a detected defect
Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. Officially announced the upcoming launch of a service campaign that will affect 62 655 cars.
It is reported by the Chinese publication Xinhua. The reason for the revocation was a possible defect of rear view mirrors.
Review will begin December 15, 2019.
According to official information, all work will be carried out at the expense of the automaker, and the owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified in person via telephone calls and official communications.
Under review fall Haval SUVs H2s released November 4, 2016 October 11, 2017.
While the recall affected only cars in the Chinese market. About found defects on other models in other countries are not reported.