Grebenshchikov has discouraged tourists suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk
The leader of group “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshchikov has suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk. Tourists had the opportunity to chat with the idol in an informal setting and listen to a live band.
The musicians shared a fun video from the beach where they relaxed dancing, sing favorite songs, and the leader of the group, shocking the audience very original points. Beach performance was held before the concert in Mariupol.
Songs in the vast expanses. Tom 78. Berdyansk
We will remind, in addition to formally organized concerts in Ukrainian cities Boris Grebenshchikov gives a lot of impromptu performances on city streets or, as in the case of Odessa, the yards, with suitable acoustics. Suspended last year the tour resumed this summer.
