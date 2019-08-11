Grebenshchikov has discouraged tourists suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk

| August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Гребенщиков обескуражил туристов, внезапно появившись на пляже в Бердянске

The leader of group “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshchikov has suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk. Tourists had the opportunity to chat with the idol in an informal setting and listen to a live band.

The musicians shared a fun video from the beach where they relaxed dancing, sing favorite songs, and the leader of the group, shocking the audience very original points. Beach performance was held before the concert in Mariupol.

View this post in Instagram

Songs in the vast expanses. Tom 78. Berdyansk

Publication of Boris Grebenshikov (@bgrebenshikov) 9 Jun 2019 11:36 PDT

We will remind, in addition to formally organized concerts in Ukrainian cities Boris Grebenshchikov gives a lot of impromptu performances on city streets or, as in the case of Odessa, the yards, with suitable acoustics. Suspended last year the tour resumed this summer.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.