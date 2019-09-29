Grebenshchikov in a new song severely ridiculed Putin’s propaganda (video)
The famous Russian poet and musician, leader of the “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshchikov has issued the new song “Evening M”. Video shot by Ivan Vyrypaev.
According to the text, the composition presents a collective image of a propagandist Russian channels — “the true worker of our times.”
“He’s what you want, tell and answer every question.
The people soul, and her penny, but we made them your bitch.
He shines like a new coin, with a drip lotions and nail Polish,
And when chavs crucifying Christ, he will explain why Christ is the enemy”, — Grebenshchikov sings.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently Grebenshchikov several times visited Ukraine. So, in August suddenly appeared on the beach in Berdyansk, and in September again came to Ukraine with a series of improvised performances.
