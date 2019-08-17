Green or purple? What is different Basil of different colors
We have learned, is there a difference between Basil green and purple, as well as how best to use this plant.
Basil is becoming more popular in our country, it can be found on the shelves of almost any supermarket. However, not everyone understands the difference between green and purple Basil. And she really is!
From the point of view of gastronomic peculiarities, green Basil has a more delicate flavor, slightly sweet taste and a refreshing finish. Thus it is actively used in desserts, various cocktails, soft drinks and so on.
But the red-purple Basil is more sharp and spicy, making it an ideal seasoning for fish, meat and so on. Of course, that and green Basil, also used for cooking meat and fish, but violet will give more flavor and aroma.
From the point of view of composition, purple Basil useful. Its color is due to the presence of anthocyanins, which are antioxidants. According to experts, regular consumption of purple Basil can protect against many diseases, including some types of cancer.
The rest of green and purple Basil are almost equal. They of vitamin A, K, C, beta-carotene, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and copper. Basil enhances memory, has a beneficial effect on the nervous system, improves the immune system, prolongs youthfulness of the skin and also has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Purple Basil is more common in the Caucasus and in Asia, and green in Europe.