Green slime and rats: a residential building in new York city turned into a dump. PHOTO. VIDEO
Residential building in Queens (NY) has turned into a real dump. It is thought by local residents and how the government, told the New York Post.
In the courtyard with mountains of garbage bags filled with various debris, they reach the second floor window. In 2015 the owner of the house received fines of $343 thousand, which remain unpaid.
“We called her, wrote to the local garbage collector, wrote petitions, but nothing helps,” said 66-year-old neighbour Pat Johnson, who lives two houses down from the makeshift landfill.
“It hurts and is annoying, she added. We tried to talk to the owner but she just swears in response. She is not mentally unbalanced, she’s just evil.”
Jean Lipford, who lives across the street from the “house-landfill”, said residents tried to force a woman who lives in this house, empty the trash, but to no avail.
“A few years ago the homeowners’ Association had leaflets, which said that everyone should clean up their area and keep it clean, says Lipford. But nothing happened… It goes with the shopping cart and returns with a cart full of bags — I think this bottle. In front of her house more trash bags”.
The woman has collected 343 000 dollars in unpaid fines from 2015, “for persistent non-compliance with orders to preserve the assets in a safe condition,” according to city officials.
Administrative code of new York provides that “the owner of a dwelling containing two or more dwelling units” and “owner of the dwelling for one family” should keep the roof, yard and other open spaces “clean and free of dirt, debris or other polluting materials.”
Tower of debris, the height of which in some places is 10 feet (3 m) located on the front lawn and even on parts of the roof, where the green stain of the mucus draining in garbage bags.
Around the building hung a sign reading: “Warning: video surveillance” and “Careful, the yard dog.”
Rats, which come to all this debris became a real problem for the district.
“There are big rats running around, like squirrels, Johnson said. That is disgusting and dirty.”
Gillian Duncan, whose house is adjacent to the “warehouse of waste”, says its resident mocked city officials for the imposition of fines.
“At some point, she used the fines to decorate the house,” said Duncan.
Besides the garbage, the backyard of the house are also large carpets.
Some residents say the mess near the building grew over the decades.
“When I bought the house 20 years ago, she was already here, says Johnson. The pile of debris continued to grow. I don’t know how it became so high.”
Duncan added: “Behind the house the fence is falling because of all this garbage… There are food and feces, the smell in the heat is disgusting. We have to use the Febreze oil or mint oil to bring the smell”.
According to city records, the house was bought in 2000 by a man named ramlal Mahindra was $ 90,000. His attitude to living in the building to the woman and then, if he lives himself in the house, is unknown.
The city authorities recently inspected the house, which had identified two violations: “failure to comply with the rules on the maintenance of fencing at the facility and lack of proper cleaning with excessive cluttering in the yard”.
June 26 was discharged two additional penalty in connection with the “failure to correct previously identified violations”.
Records show that the house failed four inspections of the Department of health and was recognized as a building contributing to the spread of rats.
The laws of the city, however, tied the Department’s hands, since sanitation workers can’t take out the trash. They, by law, denied access to the materials located on private property.
Also, there are no structural problems with the building, so the demolition can not be considered.
“During this last inspection have not discovered any structural problems at the facility,” said officials.