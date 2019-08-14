“Greenbacks”. The network commented on the new carpet, razvernutye in Olevsk to the President’s arrival
President Vladimir Zelensky waiting in Olevsk. The district administration has a new carpet. This was reported by journalist Roman Bochkala.
“Presidents change, but the tradition remains unchanged,” – commented on he photo, which depicted the “historic” moment of deploying a new carpet in the regional administration.
The network actively comment on photos published by the journalist.
“It is good that the grass will not need to paint,” commented Sergey Liashok.
“Greenbacks)) 50 shades of green”, – noted Ksenia Bohr.
“Looking at burshtin brought?”, – interested in Tatiyana Slesareva.
