Greetings from the deep: divers in Brazil met under the water the giant Anaconda (impressive video)
In Brazil buddies Bartolomeo Bove and Juka Igarape explored the underwater world of the Formoso river and was faced with a giant 7-meter Anaconda. This writes the Ladbible.
I must say that the snake quite calmly reacted to the invasion of her personal space and allowed the divers to make very impressive shots.
According to diver, the video shows that a huge serpent is misinterpreted, and that they are not “aggressive amphibians” as they think about many people.
“The behavior of Anaconda debunks the myth that it’s aggressive and brutal creature that can threaten the lives of people“, — said Beauvais.
“As shown in the frames, the Anaconda floats calmly and peacefully, completely indifferent to our presence — sometimes she approaches me, interested in the camera and even “licked” lens” — confirms his words Igarape.
Divers added that rivers and lakes around the area of Bonito is the only place in South America where you can see anacondas in the crystal clear waters and even to capture on camera.
Recall that Anaconda, or water boa is a genus of snakes of the subfamily of boa constrictors. Has 4 species, native to tropical regions of South America and the South of the island of Trinidad. In some cases the length reaches five meters and more.
