Greta Thunberg found in the photo 120 years ago
November 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The photo, which is almost 120 years, with a picture of a girl who like two peas similar to the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, discovered in the archives of the University of Washington
This writes The Sun.
On archive photos photographed children working in gold mines in Canada.
One of the girls is very similar to the 16-year-old scandalous ecoactivists from Sweden Greta Thunberg.
The network of vintage photographs taken in 1898, quickly gained popularity. Many users jokingly say that the girl is a time traveler.
vlasti.net