Griezmann striking the double marked his debut for Barcelona at camp Nou (video)
The winner of the match
In the second round of the Spanish La Liga Barcelona at the camp Nou took Betis and despite the fact that opened the scoring, the players from Seville (Nabil Fekir, 15), “blaugranas” achieved a major victory 5:2.
The winners scored a double antwann of Griezmann, for whom this match was the debut for the Catalans at camp Nou.
Particularly spectacular came out the second goal of the Frenchman (2:00 overview of the meeting).
It is worth noting that Barça only 140 minutes from the start of the championship for the first time took the lead in the match La Liga – match of the first round champion lost in Bilbao Athletic 0:1, and in the match at camp Nou Griezmann with his second goal brought the hosts ahead, only 50 minutes.
Add that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watched the game from the stands.