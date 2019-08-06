Grigory Leps was spotted Jogging in the Crimea: what’s he doing (photos)
The scandalous Russian singer Grigory Leps, who denied entry to Ukraine and in several other countries, spending time in the occupied Crimea. The artist was spotted Jogging on the Ukrainian Peninsula. A photo appeared on Twitter RoksolanaToday&the Crimea. “In the Crimea runs Leps, if people are interested. Maybe Bakanov listen to him…”, — wrote in the microblog.
Also Leps has published on his page in Instagram some pictures with the President of the Russian motorcycle club “Night wolves”, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the controversial biker Alexander zaldostanov (Surgeon). They met in Sevastopol rehearsing another propaganda bike show “the Shadow of Babylon”, which will be attended by Leps.
And on August 6 in the evening the Leps have planned a concert in Yalta in the hall “Jubilee.” By the way, the next day there will be Sergey Lazarev. In the playbill before the end of the season will perform and Russian artists — Philip Kirkorov, Oleg Gazmanov, Vladimir Kuzmin, the group “Hands up” and others.
Recently, his luxurious vacation on a cruise ship boasted TV presenter Dana Borisova, which after a visit to the shooting in Kiev denied entry to the territory of Ukraine.
In early August, in the Crimea was made by Sergey Shnurov and group “Leningrad”, Diana Arbenina, the rapper ILO and Dana Sokolova.
Recall that the Crimea is Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The entrance to the Peninsula is governed by Ukrainian legislation under which legal is it to travel through the Ukrainian checkpoints. Otherwise face a fine and a ban of entry into Ukraine.
