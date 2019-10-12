Grilled meat can lead to kidney cancer
People who often use kebabs and pan-fried meat, to a much greater extent inclined to cancer of the kidney compared to those who are indifferent to meat dishes prepared with frying.
The conclusion that the love of grilled meat significantly increases the risk of developing kidney cancer, was made by American scientists from the University of Texas. In favor of this view say the results of a study involving 659 people suffering from renal cell carcinoma (the most common type of kidney cancer) and 699 healthy person.
The authors studied the peculiarities of lifestyle of people from both groups. They found, among the volunteer cancer patients was very common the use of roasted meat cooked on an open fire or on the pan.
Experts drew a conclusion that this habit can actually cause tumors in the kidneys.
“During roasting, the meat is formed from a very large number of carcinogens PhIP and MeIQx. Given that the kidneys filter the toxins, we believe that the risk of cancer increases with the influx of carcinogens to this body of roast meat,” shared the researchers.
Their calculations show that with increase in the body the quantity of substances PhIP, the risk of kidney cancer increases by 54%, while increasing the level of MeIQx – twice. The scientists also stated that particularly vulnerable to toxins from grilled meats people with a variation of the ITPR2 gene.