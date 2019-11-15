Groom happy bride, giving her at the wedding of a kitten: the reaction of the girls captured photographer
A resident of the U.S. state of West Virginia Orion Metheny made a surprise to his bride Kaylee Schmidt. At my parents ‘ house caylee lived a cat. And the girl really wanted to have my own pet. However, after talking with the groom, she realized that he was not enthusiastic about this idea.
Shortly before the wedding, an elderly neighbor Metheny found on the street abandoned kitten. To keep him she couldn’t, and Orion took a homeless kid. But didn’t want to tell you about my purchase of the bride. As writes the edition, Huffpost, he only asked, as if she named the cat, if she got her — hypothetically, of course. Kaylee said, “Chloe”.
To please the beloved, Orion secretly she brought to their wedding kitten with a collar on the tag which had the name “Chloe”. The young man asked Kaylee to look away, and then handed her the animal. Photographer Megan O’dell of Agency Wild and Wonderful Photography in detail captures the reaction of the surprised and happy girl. The photo shoot was very touching.
“I couldn’t believe that he was really holding the kitten and that he is our… that Orion decided to get out of your comfort zone for me, talking about how he is a caring person,” says touched the bride. And Metheny has already completely changed his mind about Pets in the house, and now just loves Chloe.
photo Wild and Wonderful Photography
