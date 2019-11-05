Ground beef caused an outbreak of salmonellosis in 6 States: one person died
One person died and 8 were hospitalized due to Salmonella detected in ground beef in 6 States, reads the statement of the Center for disease control (CDC).
It is reported that CDC, the Department of agriculture of the United States, as well as government officials in public health and regulation consider an outbreak of Salmonella Dublin (Salmonella Dublin) in six States, writes Time.
Salmonella Dublin is a strain of bacteria often found in cattle, but it can also infect humans and cause bloodstream infection.
As of Friday, November 1, there were 10 cases of infections associated with ground beef: 8 people were hospitalized, one person died. In one case recorded in Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa, two in California and Kansas, and three in Colorado. The deceased was a California resident.
Officials have not yet identified a single common source of ground beef that is believed to be based on epidemiological and laboratory data, distributes Salmonella Dublin. According to the CDC, patients reported eating different varieties of ground beef in different places.
The age of those infected ranges from 48 to 74 years, 80% of them men. The disease began in the period from 8 August to 22 September. The statement said that some cases were not reported due to the long incubation period from infection to development of symptoms is 2-4 weeks.
“Of the 9 human patients with available information, 8 (89%) were admitted, much higher than we might expect from the infection of Salmonella, the statement reads. The hospitalization is usually about 20%”.
“In 5 (50%) patients, Salmonella was detected in blood samples, indicating that their cases could be more serious,” he continues.
About ten cases detailed information is not available.
The statement stressed that “the CDC insists that consumers have completely stopped using the carefully prepared ground beef, and retail dealers stopped selling ground beef”.
Rather, the Centre reminds us that it is dangerous to eat it raw or raw ground beef, and recommends using a food thermometer to while cooking the meat has reached a safe internal temperature.
Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, fever and spasms of the gastrointestinal tract and usually last 4 to 7 days.