Group Grebz congratulated with the beginning of the school year with a new provocative clip (video)
September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Updated group “Mushrooms”, which after two-year break changed the name and returned to show business, has introduced a new, fourth work. By the beginning of the school year, the band has released a music video called “O. Grebz”. In it the band 4atty aka Tilla and Symptom told my high school story: they sat in the office of the Director, danced with the students hip hop and punish the bullies.
Directors of the video were a Fighter and Adelina Ivan Krupennikov.
We will remind, the group Grebz churns out new videos like hot cakes. “. Soon the musicians promise to present a new album.
