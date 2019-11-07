Group ‘Leningrad’ and cider festival: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (8-10 November)
What: the Museum of illusions
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Museum Of 3D Illusions 55-61 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: Dive into fantastic world of optical illusions interactive, where the visitor is not a passive observer, and active participant in every installation.
At the exhibition everyone will find something interesting because the creators have tried to cover all the available to create illusions of topics of interest to people of different ages.
Cost: $20.
What: cider Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 9-10 November.
Where: Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco, CA 94158
Read more: With the arrival of the season of apples many people want to try this fruit not only fresh, but also in the form of cider. So in San Francisco every fall a festival dedicated to this drink
Offers unlimited drinks — from sweet honey of sage, of spicy ginger and pepper, sour orange, tropical pineapple, cranberry and pink floral cider.
Cost: From $0.
What: ‘Mafia’ in Russian
When: Friday, November 8 from 19:30.
Where: Russian Center of San Francisco, 2450 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: Club “The Black Cat” again opens its doors and invites everyone to enjoy psychological-intellectual game Mafia. For beginners admission is free, and for those who already played — $10. You can also bring snacks to eat between games.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Meeting with Yefim Risberga
When: Saturday, November 9 from 15:00.
Where: San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Yefim Risberg — design engineer headed the Department of biological research. The author of numerous patents, one of them is a device for determining protein DNA was recognized as the best in the world.
Currently, more than 17 years successful broker for the sale of real estate.
Yefim Risberg creative person – singer, member of theatrical productions as an actor.
In his gostepriimen house gathers friends. He has the “Art cafe Fima” where concerts, karaoke, poetry and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: A Festival Of Leonard Cohen
When: Saturday, November 9 from 19:00.
Where: Swedish American Hall 2174 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94114
Read more: Leonard Cohen — canadian poet, writer, singer and songwriter. First poetry collection published in 1956, the first novel in 1963.
Songs and poetry Cohen has had a great influence on many songwriters and musicians. Leonard Cohen inducted into the “Canadian music hall of fame”; from April 19, 1991, was an officer of the order of Canada, and from October 10, 2002 — companion of the order of Canada, which is the highest award for a citizen of Canada. In his songs there are many cover versions.
At this festival-tribute guests will hear the most favorite and the best songs of Cohen.
Cost: $16-20.
What: Festival of Armenian food
When: Saturday, November 9 from 12:00.
Where: Calvary Armenian Congregational Church, 725 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132
Read more: Annual Armenian food festival has been held for 38 years. It offers very delicious food of the Armenian cuisine — from traditional cultural dishes to modern Armenian treats. This festival is considered the largest Armenian festival in the whole of Northern California.
This event not only for the representatives of the Armenian community, but also for those who are interested in the cultures of the world and want to discover more and more new.
Cost: Free.
What: Meeting with Ukrainian journalist Ruslan by Gorowyn
When: Saturday, 9 November from 17:00.
Where: Ukrainian Hall San Francisco 110 Brussels St, San Francisco 94134
Read more: Meeting with writer, journalist, Director, volunteer Ruslan by Gorowyn. The presentation of the books.
All participants will speak about life, about war and peace, laugh.
We will also have the opportunity to watch a documentary Ruslan “Ukrop Donbass”.
This is an opportunity to meet interesting people and make this evening unforgettable.
Cost: Free.
What: Sergey Shnurov and group ‘Leningrad’ in San Francisco
When: Sunday, November 10, from 20:00.
Where: The Warfield 982 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: In November, America will ride the whirlwind of merriment — the final round of group “Leningrad”.
The team, which was a record for the Russian team attendance record concerts, concluding its activities. Officially that the song “Leningrad” at the moment, sung, Sergey Shnurov declared on may 13. According to the artist, “Leningrad” it is time “to let pass young”.
But the group couldn’t leave without saying goodbye to the fans, so goes to the final round.
US residents will experience for yourself the #Leningradsky in November. His concerts are always held here at the sold-out – tickets sold out long before the date of the performance. The hype surrounding the concerts has surprised even seasoned group members, forcing them to promise a comeback – and return again and again to sold-out crowds.
According to Shnurov, “feature of the “Leningrad” is a unique feeling which we broadcast and call – the sense of celebration of “disobedience”, permissiveness, and everyone wants to participate. This is pure emotion”.
Cost: From $90.
What: Free walking tour ‘of the Amazing women of San Francisco’
When: Sunday, November 10 from 14:00.
Where: Cottage Row Between Bush & Sutter San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: a Free walking tour ‘Amazing women San Francisco’ was created in honor of the many women who have contributed to the heritage of the city.
On this tour guests will meet artists, pioneers, revolutionaries and overall impressive women who influenced the San Francisco and contributed to the city’s heritage.
The tour is free, but registration is required — click here.
Cost: Free.
What: classical music Concert
When: Sunday, November 10 from 14:00.
Where: San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Aurora Mandolin Orchestra presents a program of classical concerts. Guests will hear well-known works by composers from such countries as Italy, Russia, Spain and others.
The orchestra also will perform some songs from his personal repertoire.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.