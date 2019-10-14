Group MOZGI in the new clip saved the world from cosmic sheep
The group submitted a video for the song Space Sheeps.
Popular Ukrainian band MOZGI pleased fans with new work.
At the end of world space week, the group has contributed to space science futuristic video-blockbuster song Space Sheeps, shot on motives of a film “Men in black”.
The plot of the new video works, four special agents Baby Po (Potap), Mr. POZ (Positive), V UNCLE (Uncle Vadya) and Bloodless (DJ Bloodless) went to the execution of intergalactic missions Space Sheeps.
The video was directed by Alex Makarenko, who shot a video for the track Digitalization.
Interestingly, attentive fans noticed that the music in the song reminiscent of the hit group the Prodigy Out of space.