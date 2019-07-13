Group “Ocean Elzy” presented a special hit “Choven”
One of the most popular groups of the Ukrainian show-business “Okean Elzy” has won fans with a new song called “Choven”. The frontman of team Svyatoslav Vakarchuk confessed that the track is very special.
Premiere of a new composition in the network took place on 11 July. In just a few hours the song “Choven” received considerable popularity: almost 15 thousand people listened to the track, and hundreds of them have left rave reviews under the audio recording of “Okean Elzy” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 24tv.ua.
Svjatoslav Vakarchuk confessed that the track is very special in his work because he wrote it a few days before his birthday. For writing a touching song the talented artist took only 30 minutes.
She was born in a very short time, literally in half an hour. I sat at the piano and began to appear not only music, but words, which happens very not often. The first time I sang it to the accompaniment of guitar friends on his birthday, and inspired by what they liked, we found the time this not easy period and recorded it, – said Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.
The song leader of the band “Okean Elzy” not paid attention to the history of Ukraine, so in track he symbolically shows the facts of life of Ukrainians.
“Image “left and right coast”, when one side “flower gardens” and “alien footprints” for me, a very hard-won personal history,” – said Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.