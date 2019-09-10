Group the iris presented a track about wanting to be loved
Newcomers on the indie-stage of the Kiev group the iris presented a second video for the single “be good“.
“Be good” is about stereotypes in love, superficial relation to it and at the same time on a sincere desire to be loved. Someone’s recognition you desire, it’s a letter sent into the void:
Who am I? I am what I showed you. Your good perspective, your prepared look. Like I accidentally took a picture, and I am sincere, real, different… well, any kind you want. Here, I successfully dropped the light, here I stare into your eyes here I clearly exposed, here I casually fix my hair, here I enigmatic smile. What do you still lack? Light madness, real tears, harsh words? I so want to like it, I’ll be good, honestly, just love me. You, he, she, whatever. You like me, do you love me? I’m pretty? I need an answer, light of my mirror, but I don’t get it. You don’t watch my stories. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
You can read this story yourself or someone else. We all feel the need to be loved, like to feel they belong. Sometimes I want to be the ones who show the audience. But in the era of fleeting stories, it is very easy to go unnoticed.