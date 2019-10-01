Grow as the cost of renting a hectare of land after the introduction of the market
With the opening of a land market in Ukraine, the cost of lease of land for agricultural purposes will increase to 4 thousand UAH per 1 ha to 2024.
According to the government programme, with the opening in October, 2020 market rental value selskapsmat will increase from 1.7 thousand UAH in 2018 to 4 thousand UAH per 1 ha by 2024.
This increase in rental cost due to the lifting of the moratorium on turnover of agricultural lands.
The government noted that the efficiency and the productivity of agricultural land will increase to 6% per year through greater economic competition.
The Cabinet plans to undertake deregulation at the issues of land management, to align the taxes on the land, to enter the fuse against a land raider, to introduce a modern spatial data infrastructure.