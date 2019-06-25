Grow horns on the skull: how the smartphone affects the changes of the skeleton and whether it is dangerous
Australian researchers examined the radiographs of the skull and discovered the growths resembling horns. The researchers suggested that they appeared due to the load on the neck when using smartphones.
Does the use of smartphones to the formation of protuberances on the skull? Such assumption was put forward by Australian scientists on a study of hundreds of radiographs of the head. Their work was published in the journal Scientific Reports, write “News Israel”.
The study was conducted by Dr. David Shahar and associate Professor mark Sayers from Australia’s University of Sunshine Coast. They reviewed about 1,200 radiographs of skulls of adults aged 18-86 years and found bony growths resembling horns, on the back of the skull.
Their rate was 10-31 mm, and they were more often observed in young men 18-31 years. Some of the “horns” were so large that they could find.
Scientists have suggested that the horns are formed due to increased pressure on the cervical muscles, when bending the head down when using a cell phone. This habit has led to changes in the skeleton, which caused the growth of horns. For similar reasons (the mechanical effect) grows a heel spur on the foot.
A large part of the growths don’t cause any discomfort and does not require treatment. But the growth of “horns” can begin to cause pain, damage surrounding tissue and sometimes even life threatening.
Changes in the skeleton due to the use of smartphones
This study continues the earlier work demonstrating the influence of smartphones on changes of the skeleton. In a report published in 2017 in the journal Spine, the researchers showed how the slope associated with the use of a smartphone affects the configuration of the spine.
“The study of the radiographs showed that in most cases the neck is bending backwards, explained neurosurgeon Dr. Todd LANMAN from the clinic Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. But the last time we see bending in the opposite direction because of long hours usage of smartphones”.
Concern is another question: what will become of the spine of children a long time using smartphones and the host of unnatural position during text messaging.
Previous studies showed that flexion of the neck forward is equivalent to the load on it. So, flexion of 15° is equivalent to a load of 12 kg 30° — 18 kg 45° — 22 kg, 60° — 27 kg.
How dangerous growths
If these outgrowths are formed and whether they have the most children? Probably not. Similar processes were described in medical literature in the past. In an article published in the journal BMJ, it was reported that in some children such growths cause pain. But such growth of bone tissue can appear anywhere from head to toe.
The authors are not convinced that these growths are dangerous, but they are indicative of incorrect posture caused by the widespread use of smartphones and computers.
In an interview with Australian media scientists have noted that problem is easily solved — you just have to avoid poses that provide an unnecessary burden on different parts of the skeleton.