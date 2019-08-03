Growing belly in men increases the risk of dangerous diseases
Men are very important to maintain your belly in shape. Due to the growth of fat in this place they are more likely to develop type II diabetes.
With the growth of the abdomen in males is approaching the probability to get type II diabetes, evidenced by the data obtained by researchers from the University of Glasgow. Type II diabetes develops when the human body ceases to cope with increased sugar levels in his blood – control mechanisms fail, the pancreas secretes insulin, but the body loses sensitivity to it.
A major factor in the development of type II diabetes is considered obese. The researchers analyzed data on the health status of more than 51 thousands of men and 43 million women diagnosed with type II diabetes. The researchers found that men could have less in comparison with women of BMI (index body mass), but to be more susceptible to the disease diabetes of this type.
A similar tendency of men to the disease, scientists associated with the feature of the male body to accumulate fat in the abdominal area.
“The formation of fatty deposits in the waist area even when BMI is within the boundaries of the norms can serve in men, an additional risk factor for diabetes,” stated in the end, the researchers.
They strongly advise men to avoid fat bellies.