Growing by leaps and bounds! 7 ways to make your hair longer and thicker for the month
Heredity is the main factor influencing the type of hair. Environment, feeding and care, of course, leaves its mark. But so often we hear that if nature has not given you great hair, have nothing and hope to change that. We do not agree. Definitely worth it! Everything needed is right under your nose. It remains only to lend a hand.
The hair to grow faster and become thick, shiny, healthy, you should use special effective mixtures based on available products. Masks only “grind” hair, but they do not stimulate growth and are not treated from the inside. We offer 7 masks that will cope with the task for the month.
How to grow hair
Most people’s hair grows 1.5 cm every month, that is, 0.35 mm each day. To expect that one month will be able to grow 20 cm gorgeous curls, can only be soaring high in the clouds people. You can always increase, but there is no guarantee of the desired effect, and problems with such a mane is always a lot.
In the summer hair grows faster than in winter. In some people, the growth in the afternoon more than at night. Just not what girls do to stimulate growth and to achieve the desired result. We propose to refer to people’s ways that work for many centuries.
7 ways to accelerate hair growth
Review each of the proposed options. Select “a” and check its effectiveness. Later, to approach the problem from the other side, you can switch to the next option. Each of the ingredients knows his business and works for the benefit of your strands.
Aloe
Cut the aloe leaves in half and squeeze the juice. Massage the liquid into the hair roots and massage. This will help the juice to penetrate deeper and improve circulation. So like two hours or even Express a simple mask on all night. Then wash in the usual way.
Apple cider vinegar
After you washed your hair the usual way, use Apple cider oxymeta loved the air conditioner. Do not rinse it, and just let the excess liquid drain out. Dry your hair with a Hairdryer.
Egg white
Whisk two proteins. Apply a lush mass of curls. Wrap hair polyethylene, and then just put on a warm hat. Walk for 40 minutes. Then rinse everything.
Mustard powder
Mix 2 tbsp of powder in the same amount of hot water. Add egg yolk, 2 tbsp. l. burdock oil and 2 tbsp. sugar. Apply it to your curls. Wrap them a plastic bag for an hour. Rinse.
Cognac
Connect the glass of brandy with a couple of eggs. Add a little olive oil. Apply on the roots and apply it over the entire length. Walk as one hour, and then wash the head and dry the strands.
Lemon
Mix the juice of half an onion and 1 tsp of burdock oil with the juice of one lemon and egg yolk. Heat the mixture on a steam bath. Another warm mass apply on the hair throughout its length. Wash off after an hour.
Cinnamon
2 tsp cinnamon mixed with 4 tsp. of blue clay. Add a few drops of any essential oil. Apply for half an hour. Rinse with shampoo.
You’ll see the first results after just one application. Wait their is already a month and a half after the first use, provided that any of the above masks were applied 2-3 times a week.
Tell us what tools you usually use and how effective they are. Use what we suggest, and be sure to tell us about the results. The advantage of these masks is not only effectiveness, but also safety. Save the link as a bookmark to go back to the article whenever you decide to accelerate hair growth.