Growing like mad! 5 ways to make hair long, thick and shiny
Long and beautiful hair is the dream of many women. To become a reality, some believe in the miracles of mesotherapy, others buy expensive masks for growth of hair, and others do nothing because they believe that they do not have great hair. Trichologists say that, if you wish, you should definitely try to grow. Where to start? Yes, at least with natural remedies – they do not cause harm, the necessary components at your fingertips, it remains only to apply!
We have prepared for you the 5 most effective hair masks that will help to grow hair. View the full list and choose the one that suits you!
Remember that every body is different. Before you apply the mask on the scalp, test it on your wrist. If you do not have an allergic reaction, you can use it!
1. The mask of aloe
Ingredients
— aloe leaf.
Preparation and application
Cut the aloe leaf into two parts and squeeze the juice from them. Further apply on hair roots and massage the scalp. After 2 hours, rinse with shampoo. If no such plants in the house can be purchased at the pharmacy aloe extract in ampoules.
2. Mustard mask
Ingredients
— 2 tbsp of mustard powder;
— 2 tbsp of hot water;
— 1 tsp of vegetable oil.
Preparation and application
Dissolve mustard powder in hot water, but not boiling water. Next, add the vegetable oil. Best suited burdock, castor, olive. Wrap the head in cling film, wrap a towel and after 15 minutes rinse with a cleansing shampoo for daily use. This mask improves hair growth, has a tonic effect and is indicated for oily scalp.
3. Lemon mask
Ingredients
½ Of a small bulb;
20 drops of lemon juice.
1 teaspoon of burdock oil;
Preparation and application
Mix the juice of half an onion, add the lemon and then oil. Heat the mixture on a steam bath and apply on hair roots. Wash off after an hour. Then rinse your hair with Apple cider vinegar. Do not worry about the smell, he will only hear you. It is better to make a mask on the weekend so by Monday you didn’t touch anything.
4. Mask with cinnamon
Ingredients
— 2 tsp of cinnamon;
— 4 teaspoon of blue clay;
— 1 tsp of burdock oil;
4 drops of rosemary oil.
Preparation and application
Mix all the ingredients and apply the mask on the hair roots. Wrap hair in plastic, wrap in a towel and rinse after an hour with shampoo. Cinnamon can lighten hair by one tone.
5. The mask of Bay leaf
Ingredients
5 PCs Bay leaf;
1 Cup. of boiling water;
1 slice of black bread.
Preparation and application
Pour the Bay leaf with boiling water, cover the container with a lid and leave for 1 hour. Soften the crumb of black bread in the tincture. Apply the mask on for half an hour, then wash your hair as usual.
Once you wash the head after the selected mask, hair rinse diluted in water with Apple cider vinegar (0,5 l per 1 tbsp). After this treatment, hair will eventually become more shiny and healthy.
Save the recipes of these masks myself.
With their help, you will be able to grow beautiful and healthy hair. But remember that the important thing is regularity.
Don’t forget to do this procedure once or twice a week!