Grown thin for 5 kg of Britney Spears shows the wonders of acrobatics
Recently the singer had a conflict with the journalists of one edition, she even intends to sue the magazine in court. The fact that photo editors for the sake of sales, deliberately painted on the singer side, and a big belly. And after this treatment, put a photo on the cover.
There was a time when Spears really lightly scored, yet was treated in hospital for depression. But now she’s brainwashed, full of energy, and lost weight, says for as much as 5 pounds. His fine form, the singer in a pink bikini showing on the beach. Britney easily, like a gymnast, stood up, does a somersault and the wheel, and lands in a split.
“I am very particular about her figure and is now working on weight loss. Eat little but often, I love to do cardio exercises and calisthenics,” said the singer to the newspaper The Sun.
Spears, indeed, very athletic, their motivational sets of the exercises she shares with followers and inspires them to lose weight. And judging by the acrobatic exercise Britney, she even now could get to work in Cirque du Soleil.