Grushnikov Erofeev and Alexandria, which were exchanged for Savchenko, dead — media
Russian special forces Evgeny Erofeev and Alexander Alexandrov, who in may 2016 were exchanged for Ukrainian pilot, who then became a people’s Deputy Hope Savchenko, already dead. This was stated by the journalist of TSN Andrei Tsaplienko.
“Where the Russian military now Erofeev and Alexandria, which were exchanged for Savchenko? Their lawyers argue that they’re all right. But, to my knowledge, Erofeeva someone stabbed him right at his home. While Alexandrov was in Syria and almost immediately among combat losses”, — he said.
As you know, Grushnik Erofeev was detained together with his colleague Alexandrov on may 16, 2015 in the combat zone in the Luhansk region.
During interrogation captain Erofeev admitted that headed diversionno-prospecting group of 12 people, composed of Sergeant Alexander.
Grushnikov was sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years with confiscation of all property. Subsequently, they became members of the exchange and returned to Russia. In 2016, the then-chief military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios said that Kiev planned the murder of the Russian military Alexander and Yerofeyev. In addition, the Russian journalist Sasha Sotnik also warned that the military can eliminate in Russia.
We will remind that on Saturday, September 7, into Ukraine from Russian captivity on 7 September returned 35 people, including political prisoners and 24 sailors.
As previously reported “FACTS” on the West praised the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, considering it is the beginning of dialogue between the two countries. So, US special envoy on Ukraine Kurt Volker wrote on Twitter that he was glad to see the return of the Ukrainian sailors home and the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. In turn, the President of France Emmanuel macron said that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine is the beginning of the restoration of a constructive dialogue, which must be renewed in the coming weeks.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter