Guadalajara Mexican bound-meter layer of ice
The Mexican city of Guadalajara after heavy hail, which was observed here for the first time, was buried under a layer of ice, the Agency reports
In some areas, the thickness of the layer of snow and ice reaches more than a meter. Ice covered most of the roads, the traffic stopped, some cars are almost completely under the ice. Many of the buildings collapsed.
Currently no information on casualties. The city is clearing the military, members of the civil defence forces, and local municipal authorities.
The incident was only delighted local children. The children ran into the streets to ride on the ice slides.
Recall that in early June in the Western part of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous district because of the invasion of Arctic air masses snowed.