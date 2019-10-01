Guard: Gigi Hadid escorted climbed on the podium outside the lady (photo, video)
During the Chanel fashion Week in Paris there was a curious case. On the podium to defiliruya models suddenly got a stranger lady (later found out that this prankster Marie or Marie Benoliel S Infiltre leading YouTube channel).
The woman in black-and-white suit and hat by Chanel, as if nothing had happened, began to pace in a number of models. To it rushed the guards. Seeing them, an uninvited guest turned and went in the opposite direction. But there she blocked the road preparing for my move American supermodel Gigi Hadid. Fragile with a mean 24-year-old girl, after a brief showdown, escorted Marie out, putting her hand on his shoulder, like a real bodyguard. While Gigi didn’t even look at the woman, keeping a stony expression.
Video of the incident hit the net.
The moment #GigiHadid confronted by a dentist who ran onto the #Chanel runway to join the finale. The unidentified woman ran from the audience to disrupt the show, but was soon led away by Hadid and then surrounded by her and a group of models. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show.
