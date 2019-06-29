Guardian male potency of the samurai was a simple beet
Vegetable costs pennies and is an excellent tool for trouble-free erection and increases the likelihood of conception.
In Japan the samurai is a warrior who needs to be on top not only in battle but in bed. Previously the main Keeper of male potency was considered a radish, but today in the first place was a simple beet, which grows in any garden, and the store is worth a penny. The experts identified a few simple ways to use beets, after which full alert lover will delight at least until morning.
1. The beet juice. It is prepared from fresh raw vegetables. To improve the taste you can add few drops of lemon juice or a spoonful of honey. Those who are not afraid to get better, you can add the cream. The mixture should be drunk on an empty stomach half an hour before meals.
2. A cocktail of beet and pine nuts. 50 g of beet juice and the same of crushed nuts mixed with a glass of Cahors. To drink one hour before the expected sexual intercourse.
3. Beet caviar. Boil the root. Peel and grate on a fine grater. Add grated cucumber and a bit of crushed garlic and a spoon of vegetable oil. An erection will appear in half an hour.
The secret to beets is simple. It is rich in zinc which promotes the production of the male hormone testosterone, and it in turn provides high-quality and long-lasting erections.
Experts warn about the side effects. Beet juice can act as a laxative, so it should not be abused. It also improves the quality of seminal fluid, so if the birth of children is not planned, you need to use protection regardless of age.