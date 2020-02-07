Guardiola and Valverde for a gin and tonic and discussed the future wunderkind of Barcelona
The ANS Faty
The head coach of Manchester city, PEP Guardiola and former coach of “Barcelona” Ernesto Valverde played a friendly at the bar, where they discussed the future of the star winger of the Catalans ANS Faty.
“Recently I met with Ernesto Valverde. For a long time we sat and drank gin and tonic and discussed the ARS Fati” – said in an interview to Josep DjMaRiiO.
“He’s a terrific guy. He’s only 17 years old, and Valverde is already talking about his bright future. He is the bomb. In the game against Levante he proved it,” – said Guardiola.
It should be noted that double the ANS has brought a victory “blaugranas” in the match 22-th round of La Liga against Levante (2:1).
Earlier, Fathi became the youngest scorer of a brace in the XXI century in La Liga.