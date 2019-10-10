Guardiola called that one whom he is in Manchester city will not sell even for half a billion euros
Phil Foden
The coach of the Champions of England club Manchester city Josep Guardiola said that his team has only one player that he would not sell even for 500 million euros.
These “untouchables” were 21-year-old pupil of the club Academy Phil Foden.
“We are not just given him a new contract. This is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances. Even for 500 million euros will not give”, – quotes the words of The Catalan Sun.
“Foden will not have to go anywhere, he is the “my Teams”. At his position, we don’t want anyone to sign it. When Silva (David, approx. LB.ua) leave, we know who will be our wizard,” said Guardiola.