Guardiola called the condition by which it can be fired from Manchester city during the season
Josep Guardiola
On the eve of the European football spring coach “Manchester city” has shared his expectations from upcoming matches of 1/8 finals of the Champions League with real Madrid.
The coach of “citizens” does not preclude her dismissal in the event of departure from the Champions League.
“I want to win the Champions League. Have long been dreaming about it and looking forward to the preparations for the match against real Madrid. This process and the next two weeks will be the most happy in my work.
If we don’t beat real Madrid, then the President or sports Director of the city can come and say, “This is bad, we wanted to win the Champions League, you are dismissed” – quoted Guardiola to Sky Sports.
We will remind, the first match between the teams will take place on 26 February in Madrid. The return leg will take place on March 17 at Etihad stadium.