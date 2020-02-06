Guardiola called the most severe defeat in the coaching career (video)
Guardiola after the German Cup final in 2016
The head coach of Manchester city Josep Guardiola talked about the painful defeat in the coaching career.
He previously worked with Bayern and Barcelona.
“0:4 Bayern Munich vs real Madrid – Spanish specialist quoted by Mundo Deportivo. That day I took all the blame. Could not act in this way. We had a great team.
It’s good that people ask to win the Champions League. Nice to think that this year is another opportunity.”
Recall, the match, which mentions the match is the second leg of the Champions League semi-final-2013/14 played at Munich’s Allianz arena.
Considering the first match (1:0 in advantage “real”), favorite for the right to play in the final was seen “Bavaria”. But Bayern were humiliated in front of 68 thousand of their fans.
Brace for the “Blancos” scored Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The final, played in Lisbon, at the “estádio do sport Lisboa e Benfica”, remembered by many.
Only 90+3 minute, Ramos managed to equalize in the match against his countrymen from “Atletiko” (1:1). And in extra time goals from Gareth Bale (110th minute), Marcelo (118) and Ronaldo (120 – penalty) provided the “real” major victory – 4:1.
It is noteworthy that the head coach of real Madrid in that year was Carlo Ancelotti, who in the 2016 season it was replaced by Guardiola at Bayern.